Ex-Hibs and Celtic boss Neil Lennon on his next move in management

Neil Lennon admits he’d be open to taking a job outside of British football as he eyes his next move in management.

Former Hibs and Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS

The 47-year-old has decided to take the rest of the season off after parting company with Hibernian last month.

Lennon has enjoyed success in the SPFL, leading Celtic to three top-flight league titles before guiding Hibs out of the Championship in his first season in charge at Easter Road.

He once turned down a move to Spain while he was Celtic’s skipper but revealed his is already putting plans in place to ensure he can make a seamless transition should another offer come along in future.

Lennon said: “Eventually I’d like to get back in. I’ve been doing this for the best part of 10 years now but it’s nice to have a break and re-evaluate things.

“I don’t envision going back into football between now and the end of the season.

“However, after a while you do get that itch again. Jobs are a precious commodity and the longer you’re out the game, the more difficult it is to get back in.

“Eventually if there’s something in Scotland, England or abroad that really appeals then I’ll take the plunge.

“Towards the end of my time at Celtic I came close to going to Levante. I had an offer to move to Spain and it was in the offing. But once Celtic came in and offered me a new contract that was that.

“However, the move did appeal - it was just at that time in my career I thought another year at Celtic was perfect for me.

“But going abroad, trying a different culture of both football and life, does appeal.

“At the minute I’m trying to learn a new language. I did Portuguese last year and failed miserably so I’m trying Spanish now. It’s just about adding another string to your bow.”

• Neil Lennon was speaking at a William Hill media event. William Hill is the proud sponsor of the Scottish Cup.’