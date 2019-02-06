Eddie May ‘postponed vasectomy’ to be in dugout for Hibs clash with Celtic

Hibs interim boss Eddie May has revealed he postponed an operation in order to be in the dugout for the Easter Road side’s Ladbrokes Premiership match against Celtic.

May - who took charge of the Capital club on a temporary basis along with Grant Murray following Neil Lennon’s departure last month - made the revelation ahead of kick-off at Celtic Park.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound, May said: “I had to postpone an operation to be in the dugout tonight.”

Reporter Brian McLauchlin then asked the former Falkirk boss: “The snip?”

“Yes it was,” confirmed May. “I was going to have the operation earlier today, but I’m here at the game tonight instead.”

May, who heads up the Hibees’ academy, has distanced himself from the Easter Road vacancy, saying: “I have had one stint at [management] and I’ve always said I would never do it again. “They’ve asked me to take the team until something happens. I have just been asked along with Grant Murray to take the team because of the situation.”

Earlier today former Leicester City assistant boss Michael Appleton emerged as the new favourite to succeed Lennon with three bookmakers.

Paul Heckingbottom and Dean Holden have also been linked with the post.