Done deal: Hibs sign Florian Kamberi from Grasshoppers

Hibs have completed the signing of striker Florian Kamberi on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who moved to Easter Road on loan from Grasshopper Zurich in January, scored nine goals in 14 games for Neil Lennon’s side, including a hat-trick against Hamilton.

Hibs activated a clause in the original loan arrangement with Grasshoppers enabling them to snap up the former Switzerland Under-21 star for an undisclosed fee.

He struck a debut goal against Motherwell in a 2-1 victory at Easter Road, and became a firm favourite with the Hibs support.

The player was on the losing side just once during his first spell in green and white, scoring Hibs’ goal from the penalty spot in a 2-1 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Kamberi said: “I am very happy to be coming back to Hibs. I want to continue where I left off and help the club to continue to improve.

“We are in Europe and have a good squad, so it will be a good season I’m sure.”

Chief Executive Leeann Dempster, who jetted out overseas yesterday with recruitment chief Graeme Mathie to meet Kamberi and seal the deal, added: “Florian was a priority target for us, so we’re delighted to get it done.

“He was a great success here last season, so I am really thrilled that we were able to bring him back on a permanent deal.

“Everyone at the club is eager for the on-field successes of the past three seasons to continue and signing Florian is a part of the jigsaw for the season ahead.”