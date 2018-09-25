Derek McInnes hails Aberdeen’s penalty technique

Aberdeen scraped through to the Betfred Cup semi-finals at Hampden with a 6-5 sudden-death penalty shootout win over Hibs last night.

On-loan Manchester City winger Thomas Agyepong was the sinner for Hibs, hitting the bar with his spot kick when he had to score.

A pulsating quarter-final at Easter Road ended goalless after extra time. Martin Boyle had the ball in the net for Hibs in the second half but he was ruled offside. Stevie Mallan came close with a couple of trademark free-kicks and substitute Stevie May missed a good chance for the Dons in extra time, dragging a shot wide. Niall McGinn also went close and, for Hibs, Ryan Porteous saw a goal-bound header deflected over by Andrew Considine.

In the shootout, Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis saved Mallan’s penalty and Hibs keeper Adam Bogdan kept Niall McGinn’s effort out with his legs. All the other kicks were scored before Agyepong hit the bar.

A delighted Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said: “I’m not one for saying penalties are a lottery. There’s a technique required. We were practising them in training and I was confident each and every one of our players would score.”

Hibs manager Neil Lennon said: “I thought we were superb. We missed easy chances. The game shouldn’t have gone to extra time, never mind penalties.”

The semi-final draw will take place tonight after the quarter-final between St Johnstone and Celtic.