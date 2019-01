Hibs have announced the impending return of Scott Allan after the midfielder signed a pre-contract with the Easter Road club.

Allan, 27, has agreed a three-year deal which will begin when his current contract at Celtic expires this summer.

Scott Allan will return to Easter Road in the summer after agreeing a three-year deal. Picture: SNS

This will represent the playmaker’s third spell at the club. He initially moved to Parkhead from Hibs in the summer of 2015 and returned on loan in the second half of last season.

