Brandon Barker ‘hints at Hibs return’ with cryptic Instagram post

Brandon Barker has posted a picture of himself playing for Hibs last season along with a “shocked face” emoji on his Instagram account, amid rumours the Manchester City winger could be on his way back to Easter Road.

Neil Lennon has already beefed up his attacking options with the season-long loan signing of Barker’s Etihad colleague Thomas Agyepong, but despite Hull City reportedly keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, who scored twice for Hibs last season, no move has transpired.

Brandon Barker in action for Hibs last season. Picture: SNS Group

Barker was also left out of City’s Under-23 squad to face former loan club NAC Breda today and earlier this week, posted a photo of himself in action for Hibs, with the caption “Throwback”.

Hibs have already signed Stevie Mallan and Florian Kamberi on permanent deals, as well as agreeing season-long loans for Adam Bogdan and Jamie Maclaren, while Agyepong could be announced in the coming days after Lennon revealed it was only paperwork holding up the Ghanaian’s transfer.