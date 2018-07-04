Berwick 0 - 6 Hibs: John McGinn rested as Hibs cruise to win

Hibs shone in the Borders sunshine as they coasted to a 6-0 win over Berwick Rangers.

Neil Lennon’s side dominated throughout against the League 2 outfit and were three goals to the good by half-time thanks to Oli Shaw, Simon Murray and David Gray.

Lennon rang the changes in the second half, using all six substitutes as Steven Whittaker, Shaw again, and Lewis Allan added to the scoreline with Berwick not even offering a shot on target in return.

John McGinn – the subject of a rejected £1.5 million bid from Celtic – was “rested” by Hibs but new goalkeeper Adam Bogdan did feature.

The opener came on 13 minutes. Berwick pair Robert Wilson and Jamie Todd got themselves in a fankle at the edge of their own penalty area, presenting Shaw with an opportunity and the youngster lashed the ball beyond goalkeeper Alasdair Adams.

Lithuanian midfielder Vykintas Slivka was the architect of the second, his surging run opening space on his right for the pass which Murray drilled hard and low across Adams.

Skipper Gray scored with a tremendous volley six minutes before the interval and there was no let-up in the second half. Whittaker strode forward from the back on 76 minutes to drill a low shot between substitute goalkeeper Sean Brennan and his left-hand post.

Shaw got his second of the match from close range after some good work from Martin Boyle and, with a minute remaining, Lewis Stevenson and Boyle combined to allow Allan to wrap up the win.