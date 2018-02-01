Anthony Stokes had enough chances at Hibs, says Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon last night said departed striker Anthony Stokes had had enough chances at Hibs.

Stokes was released by the Easter Road club just six months into a two-year contract, after being dropped from the first-team squad over an incident during the recent winter training camp in Portugal.

Stokes, who scored twice as Hibs defeated Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup final to end a 114-year wait to lift the trophy, incurred the wrath of Lennon more than once during his third spell at Easter Road, and his time at Hibs appeared to have reached an end some weeks ago.

Speaking to the BBC after Hibs’ 2-1 win over Motherwell - in which new signing Flo Kamberi scored on his debut and Brandon Barker opened his account for Hibs - Lennon said: “I was very disappointed with the way things ended.

“There’s only so many times you can push the envelope.

“I have to do what I think is best for Hibs, I have to do what I think is best for the supporters, the board and most importantly, that group of players in there who have done wonders for this club over the last couple of years.

“There is a line that I won’t tolerate, and Anthony had plenty of chances not to cross that line.

“We’ve been saying for years [that he’s a talented player], and it’s a shame, but I can’t keep rapping him on the knuckles and saying it’s all right.”