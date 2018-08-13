Steven Naismith and Celtic captain Scott Brown ‘escape SFA punishment’

Have your say

Both Celtic captain Scott Brown and Hearts attacker Steven Naismith have escaped punishment from the SFA.

According to reports, the governing looked into separate incidents which took place during the first half of Hearts’ 1-0 win over Celtic.

On-loan Norwich striker Naismith appeared to aim a kick at Jonny Hayes after the pair had clashed earlier in the half.

Brown, meanwhile, appeared to throw an arm at Naismith as he sought to shield the ball away from his old national team colleague in the centre of the park.

However, after reviewing the footage, the governing body decided there was no case to answer.

