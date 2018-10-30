Steven MacLean free to play for Hearts against Hibs in derby

Hearts striker Steven MacLean will face disciplinary action for an incident with Celtic’s Eboue Kouassi during Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final - but not until after Wednesday’s match with Hibs.

MacLean is free to play in the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle because the Scottish FA hearing is not until Thursday.

But he will likely be banned for the two matches after that, against Celtic away and Kilmarnock at home.

The forward has been issued with a fast track notice of complaint for breaching disciplinary rule 200: “Where any one of the sending off offences of (A1) serious foul play, (A2) violent conduct, and (A3) spitting at an opponent or other person is committed by a player at a match, but that sending off offence was not seen by any of the match officials at the time”.

MacLean appeared to grab Kouassi by the genitals during the match against Celtic at BT Murrayfield. Celtic won 3-0.