SPFL condemns ‘unacceptable’ incidents at Hearts-Hibs Edinburgh derby

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has vowed to work closely with Hearts, Hibs and the police in a bid to identify those involved in any disorder at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal appeared to be struck by a fan in the Hibs end as he went to retrieve the ball while Hibs head coach Neil Lennon was hit by a coin thrown from the main stand.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested and charged after an alleged assault on an assistant referee, while police are probing two other incidents from the match.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the SPFL branded the incidents “unacceptable”.

The full statement read: “The Edinburgh derby is rightly regarded as one of the most passionate and exciting fixtures in the Scottish football calendar - but a number of incidents last night are not acceptable.

“We await the contents of the SPFL Match Delegate report and will work closely with both clubs and Police Scotland to identify those involved.”