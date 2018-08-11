Reports claim Don Cowie set to sign for Ross County

Hearts’ experienced midfielder looks set to join Championship club Ross County on a three-year deal.

Cowie joined Hearts in 2016 from Wigan and made his debut in a 2-2 Edinburgh derby draw with Hibernian in the Scottish Cup. He’s gone on to make 72 league appearances for the Tynecastle club, having worked with managers Robbie Neilson, Ian Cathro and Craig Levein in that time.

A move to Ross County would see 35-year-old Cowie move back to the club he started his career at. He made his debut for the Highland club in May 2001, in a 4-0 victory over Raith Rovers, and spent another six full seasons in Dingwall before moving to local rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the beginning of the 2007/08 campaign.

His career took his down South in 2009, moving to Watford in the English Championship. He would also go on to play for Cardiff and Wigan before moving to Hearts under Neilson.