Kris Boyd: Aberdeen fans’ hatred for Rangers is ‘staggering’

Kris Boyd has accused Aberdeen fans of a ‘truly staggering’ hatred towards Rangers, while defending the SPFL’s decision to stage both Betfred Cup semi finals at Hampden on the same day.

The Kilmarnock striker has waded into the debate surrounding the decision to hold both semi finals on October 28th at the national stadium, criticising Aberdeen fans in the process.

Dons supporters are unhappy with the early start to their match with Rangers, especially with the first trains from the city not arriving in Glasgow until after kick-off.

In his column in The Sun, Boyd took issue with their complaints. He said: “Aberdeen and Hearts are up in arms over kick-off times, venues and no doubt the price of pies at the national stadium.

“Aberdeen, especially, have a cheek. It’s the police who want their match with Rangers done and dusted because a minority among the Dons fans cannot behave themselves.

“Police would prefer they didn’t have them for a 7.45pm kick-off. And even if the start had been later, they’d have moaned about that too because it would have meant getting back to the Granite City in the early hours of Monday morning.

“I’ve been there with Dons supporters. Their hatred for Rangers is truly staggering.

“So if the police want them packed up and shipped out long before 7.45pm then they will just have to suck it up.”

Boyd came out in support of the SPFL and it’s Chief Executive, Neil Doncaster, over the decision.

He continued: “People seem intent on blaming the SPFL for this. But Uefa are in control of the calendar and they get what they want in terms of European scheduling.

Again, is it not a good thing that our two biggest clubs are involved in the group stages of the Europa League?

So let’s embrace it. Let’s welcome the fact that our four best teams can create history on October 28. Let’s treat it as Super Sunday.”

Aberdeen and Rangers face off in the first semi final at midday on the 28th, with Hearts taking on Celtic at 7.45pm