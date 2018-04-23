Inverness Caley Thistle sign Hearts midfielder Angus Beith

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Robertson has raided his former club Hearts to sign midfielder Angus Beith on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who has been with the Edinburgh club since he was nine, has made two top-team appearances and had loan spells at Stirling Albion, Stenhousemuir and Stranraer. A hip problem stalled Beith’s progress at Hearts but his performances for the Stair Park side this season after joining them on loan in November helped clinch a move to the Highlands.

Beith scored eight times for Stranraer before dropping out of their side in February to undergo a minor operation on his hip.

The youngster’s contract with Hearts ends next month and discussions over a deal with Caley Thistle were completed last week.

Inverness, meanwhile, travel to Livingston tonight hoping to keep alive their slim hopes of making the Premiership play-offs.

The Highland side are fifth in the Championship, five points behind fourth-placed Dunfermline but with a game in hand. Caley Thistle must win this evening and in the final game of the regular season on Saturday against Morton away and hope Dunfermline slip up in their home match against Dumbarton at the weekend.

It’s an unlikely combination of results and Caley Thistle have been left to rue Nicky Clark’s injury-time equaliser against them for Dunfermline in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at the Caledonian Stadium.

Inverness defender Brad McKay knows it is now out of their hands and fears second-bottom Dumbarton may struggle to raise their game against the Fife side.

“We can put as much pressure on [Dunfermline] as possible with a win [tonight] but we can’t do anything about Saturday,” he said. “It’s in their hands to seal the play-off spot. Dumbarton would need to beat them – I think they’re out on their feet now and preparing for the [Championship]play-offs.”