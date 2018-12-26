Hibs v Hearts: Sky Sports promote Edinburgh derby with Ian Cathro

Have your say

Sky Sports has blundered again in its coverage of Scottish football - by using a picture of former Hearts manager Ian Cathro to promote the Edinburgh derby at the end of the month.

Just five weeks have passed since the broadcaster came out on top in the battle to show Scottish football, seeing off a challenge from BT Sport to land a deal for five seasons starting from the 2020/21 campaign.

Sky Sports will hold exclusive rights for up to 48 Premiership matches - 12 fewer than the current deal.

No figures have yet been released, though the contract is thought to be worth around £30 million per season.

It’s not the first time the broadcaster has got it wrong with Scottish football.

In March, Sky Sports promoted an Old Firm derby on social media with an image of former Rangers defender Clint Hill.

The veteran centre-back had left Ibrox in the summer of 2017 and was plying his trade for Carlisle United at the time.

In November last year, an interview with Hibs boss Neil Lennon captioned him as the “Celtic manager”.

The Northern Irishman was wearing a club tracksuit and jacket, both embroidered with the Hibs badge, while standing in front of a large stonework Hibs crest at the Easter Road side’s East Mains training complex.

A month earlier, pundit Phil Neville had backed Celtic to produce “one of those famous Hampden Park nights” during a European home clash with Bayern Munich at Celtic Park.