Hearts sold me dud defender, jokes Cardiff boss as he hails Callum Paterson

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has hailed Callum Paterson as ‘dangerous’ - but joked he would take Craig Levein to task because the 23-year-old can’t defend.

Paterson has turned in a series of fine performances for the Bluebirds but has caught the eye in the heart of midfield, rather than the right-back berth where he has appeared for Hearts and Scotland.

And Warnock, who watched Paterson star for Cardiff in their 4-1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road last weekend, said he was happy for the former Hearts young player of the year to stay out of his backline.

“Callum’s not a full back - he can’t defend,” said Warnock. “I’ll have to have a word with Craig Levein when I see him. I’ve been sold a dummy by Hearts there.”

But Warnock praised Paterson’s performances for the English Championship side, adding: “There were some really good performances against Leeds, but none more so than Paterson.

“It was as good a midfield performance as I’ve seen. He couldn’t even move at the end of the game. I asked him to d a job and he’s full of it.”

Paterson scored the opener against Leeds and provided assists for Junior Hoilett’s 41st-minute goal and Anthony Pilkington’s effort after 88 minutes.

Warnock continued: “He’s dangerous. His contribution is excellent and he has great enthusiasm.”

Cardiff are in action this evening against Millwall at the Den.