Hearts linked with move for Newcastle United defender Kyle Cameron

Hearts are trying to sign Newcastle United defender Kyle Cameron on loan for the remainder of the season, according to the Daily Express.

Kyle Cameron pictured during his loan spell with York City. Picture: Getty

The 20-year-old is available on a short-term deal and would add further competition for places at centre-back for Craig Levein’s side.

Christophe Berra has been an ever-present in the league so far, but behind centre-back partner John Souttar there isn’t a lot of depth in reserve, with Aaron Hughes and Krystian Nowak both hampered by injuries this term.

Cameron has not yet featured for the first-team at St James’ Park. He has, however, spent time on loan with Workington, York City and Newport County over the past three years.

The English-born stopper has represented Scotland at youth level, including a pair of caps for the under-21s.

