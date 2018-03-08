Hearts boss keeps fingers crossed for Christophe Berra and John Souttar

Hearts manager Craig Levein is hoping centre-backs Christophe Berra and John Souttar shake off injury doubts ahead of tomorrow’s Edinburgh derby against Hibernian at Easter Road.

The pair played through the pain barrier against Motherwell on Sunday and Berra also suffered a head knock. Levein is still without left-back Demetri Mitchell, who faces six to eight weeks out with a knee problem.

Levein said: “I’m hopeful Christophe will be fit to play, and John Souttar who has a hamstring problem. Christophe got a bang to the head and we have followed all the correct procedures. He wasn’t concussed. The problem isn’t so much the bang on the head but he had an injection on his ankle to play on Sunday. So that’s causing him a little bit of bother as well.”