Harry Redknapp hails Scottish game as he talks up Hearts and Hibs duo

Harry Redknapp has given his take on Scottish football in a wide ranging interview, describing the game north of the Border as ‘fascinating’.

• RAD MORE - First interview with Hearts kid Harry Cochrane

Harry Redknapp: big fan of central midfielders. Picture: Getty Images

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss revealed he had tried to sign Celtic winger James Forrest during his stint at White Hart Lane.

Recalling his interest in Forrest, Redknapp said: “At Spurs, we looked at James Forrest when he was younger and it is good to see him coming back to form.”

Redknapp, who last managed Birmingham City, also spoke highly of Brendan Rodgers.

“I know Brendan [Rodgers] well and it is no surprise to me what he has done at Celtic,” Redknapp told the Daily Mail. “Top English clubs will be looking at him.”

Redknapp hailed the skills of Harry Cochrane, left, and John McGinn. Pictures: SNS Group

And Redknapp singled out two particular players for praise.

Speaking about Hearts midfielder Harry Cochrane, Redknapp said: “A 16-year-old kid playing with such composure, and scoring, has to be good for the game in Scotland.

“I like John McGinn at Hibs too, he’s a good player.”

Pressed for his wider take on Scottish football, Redknapp insisted: “The Scottish game is fascinating at the moment. Craig Levein has steadied Hearts, Aberdeen are going well and it would be good to see Rangers get back up there.”

• READ MORE - I’m playing best football of my life, says John McGinn