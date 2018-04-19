Harry Cochrane puts pen to paper on new Hearts contract

Have your say

Harry Cochrane has signed a one-year extension to his current contract, keeping him at Tynecastle until 2021.

Harry Cochrane has become an integral part of the Hearts first-team this season. Pic: SNS

The 16-year-old has impressed this season after making his debut away to Dundee in late September and Hearts have decided to reward the player with improved terms.

He’s played 20 times in all competitions for the first-team, including starring in notable victories at Tynecastle over Celtic and Hibs.

It was against the former where Cochrane was named as man of the match after netting the opener as Hearts ended the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders’ unbeaten domestic run at 69 matches with a famous 4-0 win.