Fans react to Sean Clare swapping Sheffield Wednesday for Hearts

Sean Clare completed a move to Hearts over the weekend, with the 21-year-old midfielder making the switch to Tynecastle from Sheffield Wednesday.

His decision to swap the English Championship for the Scottish Premiership, and his subsequent quotes, sparked reaction from fans on social media - particularly Owls fans surprised by his decision.

Sean Clare has swapped Sheffield Wednesday for Hearts. Picture: Getty Images

On completion of his deal, Clare said: “I really took my time on the decision. There was interest in England, from the Premier League and the Championship.

“Even before I came up I knew that Hearts was a massive club and you’ve got really passionate fans and a great fan base, people who you want to play for so that really attracted me.

“There are great facilities to develop and management that really want to push young players and make them better.”

However, many Wednesday supporters were bemused by Clare’s decision to put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Hearts, becoming the club’s 18th signing of the season.

Dean Pattison wrote: “I really like Sean Clare but who in their right mind would go play in the Scottish leagues if there’s interest from the Premier League!”

• READ MORE - New signing Sean Clare vows to excite Hearts fans

• READ MORE - Hearts complete signing of midfielder Sean Clare

• READ MORE - Craig Levein ‘excited’ at prospect of signing Wednesday target

Simon Morris tweeted: “Sean Clare moved to Hearts. Not sure why out fans are upset, or their [fans] that excited - he played fairly well in one game against Villa but was at fault for their 2nd (I think). He may become decent but like Hirst has a long way to go.”

However, there was also a lot of support for Clare from Wednesday fans and Gillingham supporters, while Hearts fans also got involved.

Tim Potter: “What’s all the issues we have with Sean Clare? I don’t get it, he left us a while ago, not a Wednesday player, his choice where he plays, good luck to him.”

Hearts fan Ross McDermid added: “Sheffield Wednesday fans are calling us a small club after we signed Sean Clare. Put this into perspective, Chelsea had tens of thousands attending their Champions league victory parade, Hearts had over 100,000 for our Scottish Cup parade. Hardly a small club.”

Lee Broughton, a Wednesday fan, said: “Hope you have a great time in the SPL. Should be a great addition for Hearts.”

Julian Whittaker, who had enjoyed watching Clare on loan for his club Gillingham, added: “We enjoyed watching you here at the Gills and go smash Scotland.”

Steve Savage wrote: “Sure you’ll be a star up there. You had a great game that day against Villa and we thought you might go there for a better offer but obviously that didn’t work out. Shame you didn’t stay and work to get in our team because you’d have been in it now.”

Jim Hawkins tweeted: “Was hoping you would come back to Gillingham however I wish you the very of luck at Hearts go smash it mate and have a great few seasons with them onwards and upwards.”

Lee McGrath wrote: “Good luck in your new adventure. It’s a pity you didn’t stay as you would be in 1st team full time. #nevermind”