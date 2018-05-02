Ex-Hearts winger Sam Nicholson to switch clubs in USA

Former Hearts winger Sam Nicholson is set to move clubs in Major League Soccer – and join up with old Tynecastle team-mate Danny Wilson.

According to reports in the United States, the 23-year-old is to be traded by Minnesota United to the Colorado Rapids with Eric Miller moving in the opposite direction.

Nicholson signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Minnesota in June – ending a ten-year association with Hearts - and has been a first-team regular under English manager Adrian Heath.

The player has featured in all eight of Minnesota’s matches so far this season – starting six – so the move has been met with surprise.

He’ll team up with Hearts’ 2014-15 title-winning skipper Wilson, who left Rangers in January to sign a three-year contract with Colorado.