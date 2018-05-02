Ex-Hearts winger Sam Nicholson to switch clubs in USA

Sam Nicholson has featured in all of Minnesota United's matches this season
Sam Nicholson has featured in all of Minnesota United's matches this season
0
Have your say

Former Hearts winger Sam Nicholson is set to move clubs in Major League Soccer – and join up with old Tynecastle team-mate Danny Wilson.

According to reports in the United States, the 23-year-old is to be traded by Minnesota United to the Colorado Rapids with Eric Miller moving in the opposite direction.

Nicholson signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Minnesota in June – ending a ten-year association with Hearts - and has been a first-team regular under English manager Adrian Heath.

The player has featured in all eight of Minnesota’s matches so far this season – starting six – so the move has been met with surprise.

He’ll team up with Hearts’ 2014-15 title-winning skipper Wilson, who left Rangers in January to sign a three-year contract with Colorado.