Esmael Goncalves nears Hearts exit as Uzbekistan club offer £300k

Esmael Goncalves could have played his last game for Hearts after being left out of Wednesday’s trip to Hamilton Accies.

Manager Craig Levein said the striker was “otherwise engaged” when asked about his absence on the BBC Sportsound broadcast.

It has since been reported by the Edinburgh Evening News that the Portuguese striker is the target of Uzbekistan side Pakhtakor Tashkent.

An offer of around £300,000 has been made to the Tynecastle club, though talks are said to be at an early stage.

Goncalves has been at Hearts for just under a year after joining from Anorthosis Famagusta for £170,000 in last year’s January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Hearts are in talks to sign Copenhagen winger Danny Amankwa. The 23-year-old former Danish youth international has been told he’s free to find a new club.

