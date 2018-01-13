Dylan McGeouch takes time over Hibs’ contract offer

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has revealed he will be pushing Dylan McGeouch for an answer after making the Easter Road midfielder the offer of a new three-year contract, writes David Hardie.

McGeouch’s current deal expires at the end of the season, leaving him free to talk to other clubs but Lennon is anxious for him to stay, claiming the player he signed as a teenager for Celtic is maturing into one of the best midfielders in the country.

Although the offer made has only been on a verbal basis Lennon said: “The ball is firmly in Dylan’s court and he is taking a bit of time to think about things. I’ll be pushing him a little more as the weeks go on.

“He is an important player, he is having a fantastic season and we are seeing the best of him. This is his best season to date. You can see the maturity and quality he has. It’s something we will look to pursue very quickly. It is very high up on our list of priorities.”

Admitting it was McGeouch’s prerogative to take his time deciding his future, Lennon added: “He hasn’t said no. We’ll speak to him and his representative as soon as possible.

“I believe Hibs is the best place for him. But we find ourselves in a dangerous position. We knew we would have this problem all along. He is in a position where he can go, but I think he owes a bit to the club as well.”