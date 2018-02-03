Craig Levein warns Hearts ahead of St Johnstone clash

Hearts manager Craig Levein knows his team cannot afford to be anything but on top form when they host St Johnstone.

The Edinburgh club are looking to bounce back from surrendering their 12-match unbeaten record at Celtic in midweek but they face a team who they have only beaten twice in their past 14 meetings.

Levein said: “We don’t have a good record against them. Recently it’s been slightly better but we are very aware of how well organised Tommy (Wright) has his teams and how much effort and commitment they put into each and every match.

“They are going to be difficult to break down and they have players who are a threat going forward.

“If we’re not at our best then we leave ourselves open to not winning this match, which is something that has happened fairly regularly against St Johnstone recently.”