Craig Levein ‘can’t understand’ Celtic’s Murrayfield complaints

Hearts manager Craig Levein noted a rare outbreak of “common sense” after the Betfred Cup semi-final schedule was revamped.

Hearts manager Craig Levein. Picture: SNS

And Levein dismissed Celtic’s complaints that lots should have been drawn to determine which game moved to BT Murrayfield after the Scottish Professional Football League decided the holders’ game against Hearts should be played in Edinburgh while Aberdeen versus Rangers stays at Hampden.

Levein said: “I’m delighted that common sense has prevailed. It’s not something we say very often about decisions we make in Scottish football.”

The former Scotland boss was asked whether Murrayfield was a neutral venue after Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers claimed otherwise following Hearts’ temporary use of the stadium last year.

“I would think so,” he said. “It depends what you mean by neutral of course because when it comes to playing in big competitions and cup finals then Hampden is not a neutral venue is it? Because some teams get there a lot more often than others, and we have never ever disputed whether Hampden is the right place or whether it’s a neutral venue. So I can’t understand the question about Murrayfield.”