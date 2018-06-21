Austrian defender Peter Haring becomes Hearts’ tenth summer signing

Have your say

Hearts have completed the signing of the Austrian centre-back Peter Haring on a two-year contract.

He becomes manager Craig Levein’s tenth capture of a hectic summer, with more new recruits still to come.

Haring, 25, invoked a clause in his contract allowing him to leave the Austrian second division club SV Ried after they failed to win promotion last season.

He arrived in Edinburgh, passed a medical and joined Hearts today to start the pre-season campaign. He will compete with Christophe Berra, John Souttar and the newly re-signed Aaron Hughes for places in central defence.

Levein wanted to add a centre-back to his squad after recruiting goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal, left-back Ben Garuccio, midfielders Bobby Burns, Olly Lee, Ryan Edwards and Oliver Bozanic, winger Jake Mulraney, plus strikers Uche Ikpeazu and Steven MacLean.

Haring is known as a determined competitor who is useful in the air. He previously played in his homeland for Austria Lustenau, Rapid Vienna, Baumgarten, Schattendorf and Siegendorf.