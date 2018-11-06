Are ‘big, physical Hearts’ the tallest team in the Scottish Premiership?

Have your say

Hearts are often labelled a “big, physical side” by opponents - but are the Jambos the tallest team in the Ladbrokes Premiership?

New research from the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory has revealed the tallest - and shortest - sides in the Scottish top flight.

But despite the presence of defensive duo Clevid Dikamona and Jimmy Dunne, both of whom stand over 6ft tall, the Jambos are only the third tallest team in the Premiership.

Aberdeen currently top the table in terms of tallest players fielded, with an average height of 183.89cm, or just under 6ft 3in. Goalkeeper Joe Lewis stands 6ft 5in tall while Andrew Considine is 6ft 4in tall.

Considine’s defensive colleagues Tommie Hoban and Scott McKenna are both at least 6ft 2in tall while striker Sam Cosgrove measures almost 6ft 4in as well.

Celtic are second in the list as a result of their towering defensive options.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon stands 6ft 4in tall, while Leicester loanee Filip Benkovic is around 6ft 4in.

Fellow defenders Jozo Simunovic (6ft 3in), Kristoffer Ajer (6ft 5in) and Jack Hendry (6ft 3) are among the tallest members of the Celtic squad.

The Hoops have an average height of 183.62cm, working out at around 6ft 0.5in tall.

Hearts are in third, with an average height of 183.12 while the Premiership’s 11th and 12th placed clubs, St Mirren and Dundee, have the two smallest teams in the division.

The Dark Blues have an average height of 179.62cm, or just under 5ft 11in.

But the Buddies’ average height this term is just 178.14cm (5ft 10in) which works out as the fourth-shortest of all European teams in the study.