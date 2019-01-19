Martin Canning’s father leaves Hamilton game early after abuse

Martin Canning’s father left Hamilton’s game against St Johnstone before half time after experiencing abuse from Accies supporters, according to reports.

Hamilton exited the Scottish Cup after going down 2-0 to St Johnstone in Perth, amid angry scenes in the away end.

Canning admitted after the match that he wasn’t aware of the incident with his father. ““That’s news to me, I haven’t spoken to him,” he said.

“I understand frustration, Fans want to win games. But if my dad has been abused I don’t accept that, if it gets personal.

“I can take it on the sidelines. It is part of my job but that is not acceptable in any way, shape or form.

“But there’s no chance of me walking away. I’m committed to this club and doing my job.

“I won’t be placed in a position where I make long-term decisions based on that.”

Stewards were also required to separate Accies supporters after a pie was thrown at Saints goalscorer Tony Watt.

Canning said: “That’s not the image the club wants and I am guessing it is a small section. I ‘m not going to tar all Accies fans with the same brush because that’s not fair.

“But if security guards are having to separate them that’s not acceptable. We want our fans to get behind the club and the team.

“This is a small club. We have competed for five years in the Premiership and it is the most successful period in the club’s history since the war. We’ve never been in the league for that length of time.”