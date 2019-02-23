Hamilton defender Matt Kilgallon remains wary of Rangers’ striking options

Hamilton defender Matt Kilgallon is taking little satisfaction from Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos’ absence on Sunday - because facing Jermain Defoe instead is just as daunting.

Red-hot Colombian Morelos took his tally for the season to 27 goals after blasting four against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

But he will sit out the clash with Accies at the Hope Stadium as he serves the last game of his three-match ban for kicking out at Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna.

That would normally come as a huge boost to former Leeds and Sheffield United centre-back Kilgallon but - with former England hitman Defoe waiting in the wings - the 35-year-old knows he is likely to be in for a busy afternoon regardless.

He said: “You can say it’s a relief that Morelos isn’t playing - but then Jermain Defoe steps in, so who do you want to play against?

“Morelos has been in unbelievable form all season. He might get sent off now and again but I don’t think you can take that side away from him.

“It’s the way he plays, on the edge. It’s always horrible to play against someone like that.

“Then you’ve got Defoe, who can move the ball a centimetre then bang it in the corner.

“So it’s two hard opponents to play against - but we’ll be ready.”

Accies sit second-bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership but Kilgallon has been impressed by the positive vibes being pushed by new boss Brian Rice.

He said: “The way the manager talks to us, I get the feeling he will want us to have a right go at Rangers.

“I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t send us out to take the game to them.”