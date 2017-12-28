Georgios Sarris exits Hamilton after ‘post-Partick conduct’

Boss Martin Canning has confirmed that Georgios Sarris has played his last game for Hamilton.

One newspaper report claimed that the Accies board were unhappy with the Greek defender’s conduct immediately after Saturday’s 1-0 Ladbrokes Premiership defeat to Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Martin Canning has a word with Georgios Sarris after the defeat to Partick Thistle. Picture: SNS Group

Sarris had reacted angrily to a coming together with Thistle striker Miles Storey and he was booked at the final whistle by referee Bobby Madden.

Canning, speaking ahead of the trip to Motherwell on Saturday, said: “I am not going to comment too much on it.

“Obviously the club will deal with Georgios and his representatives and will sort it out but as far as things going forward, he won’t play for us again, no.

“It is something that has happened, the club have taken a stance.

“It won’t affect the players, everyone is committed and know what their jobs are on Saturday.

“It is part of the game. There is a turnaround in players constantly and with the window coming, we will be looking to bring someone in, that’s the way football works.”