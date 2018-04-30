Falkirk confirm departure of four first-team players

Falkirk have announced that four first-team players are to leave the club this summer when their contracts expire.

Midfielder Tom Taiwo, defensive duo Peter Grant and Paul Watson plus goalkeeper Robbie Thomson are all set to depart during the close season.

Taiwo, who joined the Bairns from Hibs in July 2014, has made 30 appearances this season, scoring once, while 24-year-old Grant played 34 times and netted twice.

Watson turned out 24 times while Thomson, son of former Dunfermline No. 1 Scott Thomson, shared goalkeeping duties with Robbie Mutch and on-loan Celtic stopper Conor Hazard. The former Cowdenbeath ‘keeper made 29 appearances while Hazard made 12 and Mutch five.

Five development players - Mark Finlayson, Harry Girdwood, Conor Langton, Reis Peggie and Mark Stowe - will all leave the club while loan quintet Ryan Blair, Alex Jakubiak, Andrew Nelson, Reghan Tumilty and Hazard are all due to return to their parent clubs.

A statement on the Bairns’ website read: “All at Falkirk FC wish to thank all those players departing us for their efforts during their time at The Falkirk Stadium. We wish them the very best for their future football careers.”