Falkirk 2 - 2 Inverness CT: John Robertson blasts referee after draw

John Robertson has lamented referee David Munro’s failure to award Inverness a “clear” penalty as the Championship’s draw specialists played out a 2-2 thriller against Falkirk.

The Highlanders squandered a golden opportunity to ascend into the play-off place after leading on two occasions, with goals from Shaun Rooney and Aaron Doran cancelled out by Zak Rudden and an incredible Ian McShane strike direct from a corner kick.

However, Robertson believes the Caley Jags were robbed of the chance to claim a last-gasp triumph when Munro turned a blind eye to Ciaran McKenna appearing to block a Darren McCauley drive with his arm.

“It’s as clear a penalty as you’ll ever see,” said the Inverness boss. “We’ve asked the referee and his explanation is strange. He said the only reason he never gave it was that he felt they were too close together.

“We feel it’s two points dropped and I’d love to have an explanation for how that’s not a penalty kick.”

The hard-fought share of the spoils sees Ray McKinnon’s charges return to the foot of the Championship. However, he was far from downbeat after insisting his new-look squad is quickly coming together.

“The attitude of the players was fantastic. We had some really good performances,” said McKinnon.