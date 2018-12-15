Falkirk 0 - 0 Greenock Morton: Ray McKinnon’s side go five unbeaten

In what has been a season of seemingly perpetual disappointment for Falkirk, the Bairns cherish any morsel of hope.

The Bairns continue to languish at the bottom of the Championship on goal difference behind Alloa following this goalless draw with Morton.

However, Ray McKinnon’s side have now gone five straight league games unbeaten, with this just their third clean sheet.

“Seven weeks ago we didn’t have a point and we’re right in there with Alloa and Partick Thistle and the teams above us,” said Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon.

“It’s very, very small margins in this league and that’s been proven again, there was nothing in that.”

The hosts could even have collected all the spoils, however, midfielder Paul Paton heading just wide inside the box from a Tommy Robson cross in what was the best chance of the game ten minutes from time.