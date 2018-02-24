Falkirk 0-0 Dumbarton: Bairns hit woodwork four times

Falkirk endured a frustrating afternoon in failing to break down Dumbarton, chiefly due to the Sons’ goal living a charmed life.

The Bairns struck the post and bar a total of four times during a dominant first-half performance. After Stuart Carswell wasted a great chance inside three minutes when the Sons midfielder shot wide, the hosts laid siege to the Dumbarton goal.

Craig Sibbald was denied by the upright with a shot from Joe McKee’s corner after 12 minutes before Regan Tumilty’s cross-cum-shot cannoned off the post.

Falkirk’s frustrations continued when Andrew Nelson struck a spectacular 40-yard left-footed drive off the bar with Sons goalkeeper Scott Gallacher desperately scampering back following a poor clearance. Incredibly, the frame denied Sibbald again five minutes before the break – the midfielder unleashing a right-footed drive that glanced off the underside of the bar.

Dumbarton did a better job of protecting goalkeeper Gallacher during a more competitive second half and came agonisingly close to snatching victory in injury time when substitute Mark Stewart bundled an effort inches wide.

“If you look at the first half, we’ve hit the post and cross bar four times and you come in at half-time thinking that it’s not going to be your day,” lamented Falkirk manager Paul Hartley.