What you should know before coming to an art fair

When it comes to fairs, festivals and exhibitions, Edinburgh is a city that never runs short and for art lovers there is one particular event that stands out from the crowd.

The Edinburgh Art Fair (EAF) is a dedicated showcase of hundreds of artists and more than 60 galleries from across the globe. Now in its 14th year, the fair is recognised as the largest of its kind in the UK outside London.

Find out more about attending the Edinburgh Art Fair >>

The inclusive event brings together hundreds of emerging and established artists and last year welcomed more than 13,000 visitors through the doors of the Edinburgh Corn Exchange where the event is held.

Taking place from the 23rd to the 25th November, the fair exhibits thousands of original works including paintings, original prints, ceramics, sculpture, glassware and photography and with prices ranging from £100 to £100,000, nobody is priced out of the market.

The fair is family friendly and even runs a free creche for parents who want to browse the walls and stands at their own leisure. This year is the first that organisers have added a sensory art experience that joins the workshops, demonstrations, talks and painting classes all designed to spark creativity in everyone.

At first glance, buying art for the first time can feel like an overwhelming experience but it doesn't have to be, especially when you have the experts on hand to walk you through the process. The organisers of EAF aim to make art accessible to all, whatever their budget, age or taste and hope that visitors will all be inspired by a collective love of art. Because of that, they have made it easy for browsers to buy work from many galleries through the Own Art scheme, which allows the price of an artwork to be spread over a ten month period through an interest free loan.

READ MORE: 5 reasons why you should take your children to an art fair



Mike Smith, organiser of EAF, said: "When you're choosing a piece of art you need to judge on your initial reaction. If you are drawn to something, ask yourself why.

"Could this be an emotional investment or do you have a space in mind that you want to fill? Just make sure that you give yourself time and don't underestimate it - there are lots of things to see and do."

If you have never been to an art fair before, this is the one to break yourself in. Organisers know that it is better to make art purchases in person, rather than online. That way, they say, the quality of every piece is ensured, colours will be as you see them and the art will be original. Being able to discuss potential purchases with gallery owners and art experts will be priceless too.

Last year work from John Byrne, Sir Peter Blake, David Hockney and Peter Howson were on offer and this year promises to be even better.

The Glasgow Print Studio, The ART Salon - The SOHO Collection, Frickleton Fine Art, Monkey-Apple , The Art Agency, Clifton Fine Art , The Bruno Dahl Gallery coming from Denmark and Gallery Tableau & Gallery Godo from South Korea are just some of the galleries showing off their wares.

Perusing and purchasing art can be thirsty work which is why EAF has laid on a restaurant, two bars and a coffee kiosk to cater to visitors' every need. Everybody is welcome at the Edinburgh Art Fair, whether you are planning on splashing out or just taking your first tentative steps in the art world, there will be something there that captures your eyes and your imagination.