East Fife’s Irn-Bru Cup tie with Bohemians called off minutes before kick-off

East Fife’s Irn-Bru Challenge Cup quarter final away to Dublin-based Bohemians has been called off due to a frozen pitch, only minutes before it was due to start.

The postponement will cause a fixture headache for the SPFL, who initially postponed the fixture in October to accommodate the League of Ireland side. The cup clash was originally scheduled for Saturday November 17, but Bohemians season ended a month earlier, in late October.

With a semi final between Ross County and the winner of the outstanding tie due to be played on 15th February, there is limited time for the SPFL to re-arrange the fixture.

Throughout the day East Fife’s social media account has shared pictures from fans who had made their way to Dublin for the game and who will now have to wait for confirmation of the rescheduled date.