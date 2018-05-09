Dunfermline use bridies in M&S spoof to promote season tickets

Dunfermline Athletic have tapped into their famous bridies to promote the club’s season tickets for the 2018/2019 Championship campaign.

East End Park is a favoured destination for many fans, home and away, due to the bridies supplied by Stephens, the Fife bakery.

Rather than “fancy season ticket videos”, the narrator of the clip says, the club played on their “braw big bridie” and “steaming hot cup of bovril” to entice fans to sign up for next season’s Championship tilt having lost out to Livingston in the Ladbrokes Premiership play-offs.

The video appears to be a spoof of a M&S advert campaign, with close up shots of a bridie and bovril sitting on a Dunfermline scarf accompanied by ambient music.

One person replied to the promotion on Twitter “It’s not great when all you have to promote a season ticket is a birdie”, to which another shot back “the bridies are good tho.”

The club had more than 3,000 season ticket holders last season with a total of 93,962 fans attending games at East End Park.

The tickets went on sale on Wednesday morning.