Dunfermline 4 - 0 Brechin City: Pars coast to victory

Dunfermline consolidated their position in the Ladbrokes Championship play-offs with a routine 4-0 victory over relegated Brechin City.

It was effectively a free-hit for the Pars against a Brechin team who have only amassed four points from 33 games.

And Allan Johnston’s side executed their game plan with little fuss to collect all the spoils.

An opening goal from Lee Ashcroft inside two minutes set the Fife outfit on their way after the defender volleyed home Fraser Aird’s corner.

Aird then found the net himself with wonderful strike. The Canadian strolled forward from the half-way line before curling a stunning effort into the top corner past the despairing Graeme Smith from 20 yards.

Substitute Andy Ryan headed in Aird’s deep cross in the 72nd minute and Kallum Higginbotham converted a penalty in the 87th minute.

“We’re hitting momentum and playing with a lot confidence,” said Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston.