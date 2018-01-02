Dean Shiels targeted as rubber eyeballs thrown on pitch

Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston has condemned as “unacceptable” the behaviour of the Falkirk supporters who aimed insulting chants at Dean Shiels and threw fake eyeballs on to the East End Park pitch during yesterday’s derby match.

Shiels was praised by Johnston for keeping calm in the first meeting of the teams since Falkirk players Kevin O’Hara and Joe McKee were given lengthy bans by the Scottish FA for abusing the Dunfermline player over his missing eye during an Irn-Bru Cup match in October.

Dunfermline's Dean Shiels celebrates at full-time. He was subjected to abuse from some Falkirk fans during the match. Picture: Bill Murray/SNS

A section of the Falkirk support booed Shiels and mocked in song the former Rangers and Hibernian player for having ‘only one eye’. Rubber eyeballs were thrown from the away end during the game.

“You never like to hear stuff like that,” Johnston said. “It’s poor, and that’s why Dean showed great discipline. I thought the whole team showed that as well.

“He’s had a lot to deal with, but I think the whole club has. I think we’ve dealt with it professionally and we’ve just got to move on. It’s unacceptable in this day and age, isn’t it?”

Falkirk responded with an apology in a statement after the match.

It read: “Falkirk FC is disappointed by the actions of a small minority of its support. This does not in any way reflect the values of the club.

“This is something we will not condone and we apologise for any offence caused.”