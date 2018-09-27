Two Scottish clubs in ‘worst five teams in the world’

Six defeats, no points, a goal difference of minus 12 and propping up the Scottish Premiership - it’s hard to imagine things getting any worse for Dundee.

However, there is further misery for the Dark Blues - they’re statistically the worst team in the world.

According to stats website whoscored.com, the Dens Park outfit’s horror start to the 2018/19 campaign sees them ranked rock bottom of the international form guide.

Scottish Championship side Falkirk are second last, with the Bairns’ marginally superior goal difference saving them from the ignominy of being joint last.

The only other team to have lost six straight matches is Septemvri Sofia of Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian top flight outfit have lost 2-1 to Botev Vratsa, 2-0 to Levski Sofia, 2-0 to FK Dunav, 2-0 to FK Etar, 1-0 to Beroe Stara Zagora and 3-1 to Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

They did, however, record a morale-boosting win in the Bulgarian Cup over second tier side Kariana Erden earlier this week.

Septemvri are only second bottom of the division, however, having recorded a 5-1 win over Cherno More and a 0-0 draw with current basement side FK Vereya earlier in the season.

Dundee are on a run of seven straight defeats in all competitions, having lost 3-0 at home to Ayr United in the Betfred Cup in mid-August.

On league duty however, they have lost 2-1 to St Mirren, 1-0 to Aberdeen, 1-0 to St Johnstone, 3-1 to Motherwell, 4-0 to Rangers and 3-0 to Hibs.

Falkirk haven’t fared much better, losing 1-0 to Inverness Caledonian Thistle, 2-1 to Partick Thistle, 3-0 to Queen of ther South, 2-0 to Ross County, 3-2 to Ayr United and 2-0 to Dundee United.

The other clubs completing the five worst teams are, surprisingly, Bundesliga side Schalke, who have lost five in a row and have scored just two goals, and Apollon Smyrnis - Anthony Stokes’ former club - who have lost four on the bounce, scoring once and conceding six.

The Evening Telegraph reported prior to the Dark Blues’ 3-0 loss to Hibs that manager Neil McCann had three games to save his job. With a 3-0 reversal at home in the first match, victory against Hamilton would appear to be an urgent necessity.