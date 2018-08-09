Trabzonspor set to beat Rangers and Leeds to defender signing

Trabzonspor are reportedly winning the race to sign Dundee defender Steven Caulker.

The Turkish Super Lig side have already made contact with the Dens Park outfit about the former England international, with Leeds and Rangers both understood to be weighing up bids for the 26-year-old.

Reports in England suggest the Ibrox club and the Elland Road side are keen on acquiring Caulker’s services but may have to step up their attempts to prise him away from Dundee, with Trabzonspor lurking.

Leeds are running out of time, with the deadline in England of 5pm this evening limiting their opportunities to complete a transfer, but Rangers have until the end of the month to try and broker a deal with the Dark Blues.