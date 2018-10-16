Dundee ‘not bringing in Jim Jefferies to assist Neil McCann’

Dundee have denied claims that they are looking to bring in Jim Jefferies to help out Neil McCann.

The 67-year-old was McCann’s manager at Hearts, and the pair teamed up during Jefferies’ spell in charge of Dunfermline - his last managerial post to date.

The claims came amid reports the Dark Blues hierarchy were looking to add a more experienced figure to the Dens Park backroom staff, with Dundee having won just one of their opening eight Ladbrokes Premiership matches.

But the Dundee Courier is reporting that the Edinburgh City sporting director will not be heading for Tayside any time soon.

Jefferies, who has had spells managing Falkirk, Hearts twice, Bradford and Kilmarnock as well as the Pars, has been working with the Citizens since February last year.

City currently top Scottish League Two.