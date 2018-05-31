Dundee confirm stadium name change as part of new sponsorship deal

Dundee have announced a new sponsorship agreement that will see their ground renamed the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park.

The club has formed an agreement with Tayside construction and development company Kilmac for the next two years.

Dundee have played at Dens since the 19th century. Picture: SNS Group

The company already has an established partnership with Dundee, having previously sponsored the shirts and will now sponsor the stadium, which becomes the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park until the club plans to leave the current ground for a new site.

John Nelms, Dundee’s managing director, negotiated the deal with Kilmac owner Richard Kilcullen.

Nelms told the club’s website: “We are always looking for new unique revenue streams and this is a fantastic opportunity for the club and it makes it even better that it is with Richard and Kilmac who are and have been lifelong supporters of the club.”

Kilcullen added: “It’s an honour to sponsor the stadium. We really feel it takes our already great relationship with the club to another level.

“We realise the importance to the fans to keep Dens Park in the name in what will be the last few years as the home of Dundee.”

Dundee have played at Dens Park since 1899.