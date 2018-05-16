Dundee confirm departure of nine first-team players

Dundee have confirmed that seven members of their first-team squad will not receive new contracts.

Joining those leaving the club will be loan players Simon Murray and A-Jay Leitch-Smith, who’ll return to Hibs and Shrewsbury Town, respectively.

Kevin Holt is the most notable from the list of those released. The left-back has started the last seven games as Neil McCann’s side successfully avoided the drop, including a terrific finish to score the only goal of the game as Dundee defeated Hamilton in their antepenultimate match.

It would appear McCann has preferred an overhaul of the left-back position with Basque defender Jon Aurtenetxe also leaving.

Fellow defenders Julen Etxabeguren and Kostadin Gadzhalov have been told to find new clubs, while Nicky Low, goalkeeper Jeremy Malherbe and youngster Jordan Piggott will also be released.

A statement on the club’s website read: “We would like to thank everyone of these players for their efforts while at Dens and wish them all the best for the future.

“The club will announce details of any contract renewals or new players signing when negotiations are complete.”