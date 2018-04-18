Dundee boss Neil McCann has touchline ban halved after SFA appeal

Dundee manager Neil McCann has had his two-match ban reduced to one after an appeal to the Scottish Football Association.

McCann was handed a two-match ban for “excessive misconduct” following an incident with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark on the touchline in Dundee’s 4-0 defeat at Dens Park last month.

The Dee boss denied slapping the Saints man, who also received a two-match ban, and has had his appeal upheld in part.

It means McCann will be sidelined for his team’s next match - which is again at home to Tommy Wright’s side - but will return to the dugout at Fir Park against Motherwell.