Jackie McNamara ousted from York City in board shake-up

Former Partick Thistle and Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara has left his role as chief executive of York City.

The 44-year-old was the victim of a boardroom shake-up yesterday in the aftermath of the York City Supporters’ Trust members declining an offer from J M Packaging to finance the club until the opening of a new Community Stadium.

Chairman Jason McGill also stepped down, with a new four-person board of directors taking charge amid serious financial pressures at Bootham Crescent.

A club statement confirmed: “With immediate effect the chairman, Jason McGill, is retiring from his role and will have no further involvement in the running of the club. With immediate effect CEO, Jackie McNamara, is leaving York City Football Club.”

Former Celtic captain McNamara initially joined York as manager in November 2015 two months after being sacked as manager of Dundee United, however he was unable to stop them from suffering relegation from League Two to the National League.

McNamara was moved upstairs midway through the following campaign, with York again struggling, and they subsequently went on to endure a second successive relegation to the National League North. York, who have former United winger Aidan Connolly on their books, are currently in fifth place in England’s sixth tier.