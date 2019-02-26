Dundee United 1-0 Inverness: Nicky Clark nets winner for ten men

Ten-man Dundee United surged into second place in the Championship as Nicky Clark’s decisive penalty handed them a crucial win over Inverness Caley Thistle.

Robbie Neilson’s title hopefuls leapfrogged promotion rivals Ayr United thanks to Clark’s 68th minute spot-kick, but had to survive an anxious last 17 minutes after winger Peter Pawlett received his marching orders for a second booking. The Tangerines remain five points behind league leaders Ross County.

United will be confident of overcoming John Robertson’s Inverness again in Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final tie at Tannadice following this hard-fought league victory.

United made a brisk start. As early as the fourth minute, Paul McMullan picked out Pawlett, whose shot went narrowly over the bar.

The hosts who almost took the lead in bizarre fashion in the 36th minute as Pawlett charged down Inverness keeper Mark Ridgers’ attempted clearance, only to see his effort trundle wide.

United went ahead in 68 minutes. Coll Donaldson was clumsy and fouled Pawlett after good work from substitute Aidan Nesbitt.

Referee Barry Cook quickly pointed to the spot and Clark stepped up to send Ridgers the wrong way from the spot.

Pawlett was then ordered off for a late challenge on Brad McKay, which prompted a second yellow-card for the attacker who had been booked before the break.