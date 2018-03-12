Bilel Mohsni could join Dundee Utd in time to face Queen of the South

Former Rangers defender Bilel Mohsni is set to be included in Csaba Laszlo’s Dundee United squad for the fixture against Queen of the South on Tuesday.
The Paris-born Tunisian international has been training with the Tannadice outfit since last week and is understood to have impressed Laszlo.
And the 30-year-old ex-Southend United and Ipswich Town centre half could face the Doonhamers as a trialist, or as a United player if a short-term deal can be thrashed out in time.
Mohsni is understood to have been recommended to the Terrors boss by newly-appointed scout Paul Sturrock, who was Southend manager during Mohsni’s time at Roots Hall.
Mohsni, who made 44 appearances for Rangers, left Ibrox in a wave of controversy in the close season nearly three years ago.
The central defender was hit with a seven-game ban after he punched and kicked Motherwell’s Lee Erwin after the Steelmen had beaten Rangers in the play-offs in May 2015.
