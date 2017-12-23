Dumbarton 0 - 0 Falkirk: Paul Hartley still winless with Bairns

Dumbarton maintained their eight-point advantage over Falkirk after a hard-fought clash in which neither side really did enough to win.

Falkirk, bidding for only their second victory of the campaign, made a bright start with Mark Kerr and Louis Longridge showing attacking intent.

But Robbie Mutch was the first keeper in action, the Bairns’ last line of defence saving in quick succession from David Wilson and Christian Nade. At the other end Craig Sibbald’s shot was too close to Scott Gallacher before Peter Grant headed just wide as Falkirk continued to probe.

Sibbald shot just over on the restart but the game was punctuated by lengthy delays following injuries to Falkirk’s Tony Gallacher and Chris McLaughlin of Dumbarton who were both replaced.

Rory Loy fired narrowly wide for Falkirk while Dumbarton might have broken the deadlock on 81 minutes when Stuart Carswell looked certain to score with a close-range header only to put it wide.